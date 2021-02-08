Bucs' Byron Leftwich to Reporter, I'm Not Todd Bowles, Wrong Black Guy!

Play video content Breaking News Courtesy of NFL

"I think you got the wrong guy!"

That was Byron Leftwich's response to a reporter who confused the Tampa Bay Bucs assistant coach with another guy from the Bucs coaching staff, Todd Bowles.

(Take palm. Place directly on forehead).

See, this is Byron Leftwich on the left -- a former star NFL quarterback who is now the offensive coordinator for the Bucs.

On the right is Todd Bowles -- the defensive coordinator for the Bucs. He was previously the head coach of the New York Jets.

The reporter was clearly confused -- and asked Byron a question about how the Bucs defense managed to shut down Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes.

Byron immediately realized what was happening ... and chuckled to himself as he corrected the reporter.

"Shut Pat Mahomes down? I think you got the wrong guy," Leftwich said ... "I didn’t have anything to do with that, that was Todd!!

So, how did the reporter mix these guys up??? Byron seems to have an idea ... and all he could do is laugh it off.

And, to make things worse ... even the person running the news conference messed up Byron's name when introducing him to the media. Byron -- NOT BRYAN -- handled that like a champ too.

Play video content Courtesy of NFL