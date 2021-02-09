Bucs' Coach Bruce Arians Says Wife Met Tom Brady for 1st Time at Super Bowl

Breaking News

Tampa Bay Bucs head coach Bruce Arians says COVID disrupted things so badly during the 2020 season ... his own wife didn't meet his QB until Super Bowl Sunday!

"You know what's amazing? My wife met Tom Brady for the first time on stage when we were handed the Lombardi trophy," Arians said on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

"And that's the way our whole team and coaching staff was this year," he added.

Arians says the team usually holds a Family Day on Saturday for players and staff to bring their kids, parents, siblings, etc. to hang out together ... but the pandemic put a stop to that.

"We really really missed that this year," Arians explained.

The good news ... seems Bruce's wife and Tom Brady got along when they finally did get to meet. She even commented to Bruce about TB12's insanely good looks.

"She said he needs to keep the 5 O'clock shadow -- he's too pretty the other way!"

There's more ... Arians also talked about boozing at the after-party, getting hit with the Gatorade bath and why he's giving himself until Wednesday to sober up!