Antonio Brown Praised By Bucs Coach ... 'He's Been A Model Citizen' So Far

Breaking News

The latest camera-smashing allegations involving Antonio Brown do NOT have the Bucs concerned ... head coach Bruce Arians says he knew of the incident and insists AB's behaved since his signing.

"He's been a model citizen," Arians said.

Don't get it twisted, though ... BA says if that changes -- he'll have no issues sending Brown packing, adding, "If and when he's not [a model citizen], we'll move on."

Bruce Arians tells us that despite the latest incident with Antonio Brown, the wide receiver is in good standing with the team...



"He's been a model citizen, if and when he's not, we'll move on" #GoBucs



LISTEN ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/yR5dU90N6t — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) November 19, 2020 @SiriusXMNFL

Brown, just days before his Bucs signing, was accused of throwing a temper tantrum at a guard at the security gate of the fancy Hollywood Oaks private community in the Miami area back on Oct. 15.

In the police report, cops say witnesses told them Brown flipped out when a guard made him come down to let a guest in ... getting so mad, he smashed a security camera.

Cops in the police report also say witnesses told them Brown called the guard a "racist b*tch" and even threw his bicycle at the arm of the guard gate.

AB was NOT arrested over the incident ... cops say in the police report the president of the homeowners association did not want to press charges, allegedly saying she feared Brown "may retaliate against her employees."

The HOA prez has since downplayed the incident, telling the Miami Herald that Brown appeared to simply have "just kind of an emotional reaction."

Arians was asked Wednesday night if he believed the whole thing signals more problems could be on the way soon ... and the coach said he did not feel that way currently.

"I don't really think we're going to have any problems," Arians said. "We haven't had any so far and I really would not anticipate any."