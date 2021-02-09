NFL Star Josh Jacobs Crash Photos Show $160K Supercar Mangled After Vegas Accident
2/9/2021 12:20 AM PT
More proof Josh Jacobs is lucky he wasn't critically injured ... 'cause TMZ Sports has obtained photos of the Las Vegas Raiders star's 6-figure Acura NSX -- and it's destroyed.
As we previously reported, the 22-year-old running back was involved in a single-car accident around 4:42 AM near the Vegas airport on January 4.
Jacobs was transported to the hospital with a gnarly gash on his forehead. As nasty as the injury was ... it's now clear it could've been a lot worse.
The photos -- taken at a Sin City tow yard the day of the accident -- show the purple 2019 Acura NSX with HEAVY damage to the front of the vehicle.
The NSX -- license plate "IAM28" (Josh's Raiders #) -- retails for about $160K ... and goes 0-60 in under 3 seconds, and has a top speed of about 190 MPH.
Officials initially suspected Jacobs might've been under the influence of alcohol, but blood alcohol tests indicated his BAC was "below the legal limit and therefore DUI charges are not being filed against him," according to the DA.
Legally, Jacobs didn't escape totally unscathed ... he was hit with 1 misdemeanor charge of "Duty of Driver to Decrease Speed Under Certain Circumstances."
Most importantly, the 2019 1st round draft pick out of Alabama -- who rushed for 1,065 yards and 12 touchdowns last season -- wasn't more seriously injured.
As dope as the supercar is ... it can be replaced.