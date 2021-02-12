NBA's Enes Kanter's Eye Left A Bloody Mess After Taking Elbow To Face

Breaking News

WARNING: LOOK AWAY IF YOU'RE SQUEAMISH!!

Portland Trailblazers star Enes Kanter took an elbow straight to the face during a game Thursday night ... and the wound was so bad, he bled all over the court!!

The wild scene all went down late in the first half of Portland's game against the Philadelphia 76ers ... when Kanter and several others were trying to lock up a rebound.

Enes Kanter leaves the game with a face laceration



He walked off to the locker room pic.twitter.com/XdxccdyPeB — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 12, 2021 @BleacherReport

As 28-year-old Kanter lifted off the ground, his face collided with teammate Robert Covington's elbow -- and he immediately reached for his forehead in pain.

The friendly-fire strike opened up a huge gash just above Kanter's left eye ... and he had to hit the locker room right away for treatment.

The good news? The Trailblazers training staff was able to put 3 stitches in the cut ... and Kanter then returned to the game -- and helped the Blazers win, 118-114!

"The eye is good, man. I'm a Turkish warrior. A little cut isn't going to keep me out"



Enes Kanter with three stitches to go with 10 points and 14 rebounds in win vs. 76ers#RipCity | @EnesKanter pic.twitter.com/5iR7HLCN6F — Orlando Sanchez (@orlandokgw) February 12, 2021 @orlandokgw

"The eye is good, man," Kanter said afterward, showing off the stitches and swelling. "I'm a Turkish warrior. A little cut isn't going to keep me out."