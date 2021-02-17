Cam Newton Shredded Roller Rink Dance Floor On Valentine's Day, Amazing Video!

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

You knew Cam Newton could dance ... but did you know he could dance AND skate at the same time?!?!

It's true ... TMZ Sports has obtained video of the NFL star tearing up the floor at a Georgia roller rink over the weekend -- AND THE FOOTAGE IS AMAZING!!

The 31-year-old New England Patriots quarterback hit up Sparkles in Smyrna, Ga. with his family for Valentine's Day ... and he wasted no time getting his groove on.

We're told Cam -- in a loud pink jacket and skinny jeans -- brought his own skates to the rink ... strapped them up and cut a rug all over the place all night long!!

Check out the clip ... Cam is seriously incredible on the skates -- weaving in and out of people like he's on the football field!

Here’s a Cam Newton run for the ages, but let’s focus on @CutToIt for a minute.



That’s some hard-hat, lunchpail blocking down the field. Everybody knows about his numbers. This is the type of play that defines a pro.



pic.twitter.com/81Qhy99Laq — John Ellis (@OnePantherPlace) February 11, 2021 @OnePantherPlace

One witness tells us Newton was SUPER friendly, too ... taking selfies and chatting away with the rest of the skaters.

FYI -- we're told Cam does this pretty often, with one witness saying they spotted him out skating at a different Georgia rink just a few nights prior.