Cam Newton Shredded Roller Rink Dance Floor On Valentine's Day, Amazing Video!

Cam Newton Shredded Roller Rink Dance Floor On Valentine's ... Amazing Video!!!

2/17/2021 12:20 AM PT
You knew Cam Newton could dance ... but did you know he could dance AND skate at the same time?!?!

It's true ... TMZ Sports has obtained video of the NFL star tearing up the floor at a Georgia roller rink over the weekend -- AND THE FOOTAGE IS AMAZING!!

The 31-year-old New England Patriots quarterback hit up Sparkles in Smyrna, Ga. with his family for Valentine's Day ... and he wasted no time getting his groove on.

We're told Cam -- in a loud pink jacket and skinny jeans -- brought his own skates to the rink ... strapped them up and cut a rug all over the place all night long!!

Check out the clip ... Cam is seriously incredible on the skates -- weaving in and out of people like he's on the football field!

One witness tells us Newton was SUPER friendly, too ... taking selfies and chatting away with the rest of the skaters.

FYI -- we're told Cam does this pretty often, with one witness saying they spotted him out skating at a different Georgia rink just a few nights prior.

Unclear what the former NFL MVP's football future is ... but damn, "Dancing with the Stars" execs, get him on the show ASAP!!!

