'New Amsterdam' Star Jocko Sims Calls Out Fake Grannies Over Vaccine Scam

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

"New Amsterdam" star Jocko Sims is shaking his damn head at the 2 young women in Florida who posed as grandmas to get the COVID vaccine ... but he concedes it just shows how desperate people are right now.

The TV doc -- he plays Dr. Floyd Reynolds on the medical drama -- was outside Rockefeller Plaza Friday in NYC when we downloaded him on the fake grannies who were somehow able to get their first dose ... but got busted trying to get their second vaccine shot.

Play video content 2/17/21 Orange County Sheriff's Office

Jocko's incredulous and calls the "little Mrs. Doubtfires" ridiculous for what they tried to pull ... especially when there's a clear reason why older people are getting vaccinated first.

He says it's an affront to those who've lost loved ones to the coronavirus and people struggling with it currently ... but at the same time, he does recognize it's a little funny.