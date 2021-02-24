Ravens Coach John Harbaugh Secretly Pays Entire Restaurant Bill ... Dinner's On Me!!!

Breaking News

John Harbaugh was feelin' saucy on Tuesday night -- so he broke out his wallet and paid for dinner for EVERYONE dining at Jimmy's Seafood Restaurant in Baltimore.

The Ravens head coach and his wife Ingrid hit up the famous seafood spot for a charity event to benefit the Famous Fund, which helps local businesses hit hard by the pandemic. The Famous Fund has already raised more than 450k!

People instantly recognized the 2019 NFL Coach of the Year -- and he couldn't have been nicer about it ... taking pics and chatting up fans.

Afterward, Harbaugh went to restaurant management and paid for dinner for EVERYONE who was dining at the spot that evening.

The final bill reportedly broke the $2,000 mark!

People in the restaurant were stoked -- including patron Kreghan Rebstock who tweeted about the situation!

"John Harbaugh was just sitting across from my friends and I at @JimmysSeafood we didn’t wanna bug him, he ended up secretly picking up our tab and we wanted to thank him, hopefully he see this! @Ravens (also fangirling hard)."

Harbaugh later told ESPN ... his wife should get the credit!

"It was 100% Ingrid's idea," Harbaugh said ... while praising the restaurant owner.

"[Restaurant owner] John Minadakis is the hero for the fund he's doing for local businesses hit by the pandemic."

