Tiger Woods Crashed SUV Packed with Lifesaving Safety Features

Tiger Woods might've been way more seriously injured had he been driving anything else, because the SUV was top of the line in terms of safety.

A lot of attention has been paid to what kind of car Tiger was in Tuesday when he rolled over in Rancho Palos Verdes, and though it was totaled ... the 2021 Genesis GV80 has all the bells and whistles of 21st-century road safety you'd want in a car retailing for $47k to $60k, depending on the model. It's a fair guess Tiger's was fully loaded.

The whip comes in all-wheel-drive ride by default ... so torque is sent to all four wheels instead of just 2, giving the driver more control on the road. That's assisted with a built-in Electronic Stability Control and Traction Control System.

Perhaps most important is what's featured inside ... namely 10 standard airbags, that essentially turn the car into a pillow in the event of an accident. There's also an extra airbag up front that sits in the center console, between driver and passenger.

Play video content 2/23/21 BACKGRID

From the looks of the aftermath, it sure looks like most of those airbags went off ... something that almost certainly lessened the damage to Tiger's body.

Granted, he's still dealing with a gruesome leg injury -- but it could've been so much worse.

Now, as crunched as the GV80 appeared yesterday ... you could argue the structure actually held up pretty well considering the impact. That's not a surprise once you know it uses high-strength steel for the roof, transmission tunnel, front chassis extensions and parts of the rear structure.