NBA Star Malik Beasley Suspended 12 Games For Pointing Gun At Family Last Year

Minnesota Timberwolves star Malik Beasley has been suspended 12 games by the NBA ... after pleading guilty to a felony threats charge stemming from a scary incident last September where cops say he pointed a handgun at a group of people.

The league just handed down the stiff punishment, saying the 24-year-old hooper "has been suspended 12 games without pay for pleading guilty to a felony charge of threatening to commit a crime of violence for the purpose of terrorizing another person, in violation of the law of the State of Minnesota."

The incident was super bizarre.

Beasley's Plymouth, Minnesota home was featured on a list of impressive mansions for tourists to visit when in the area.

Prosecutors say the extra traffic in front of MB's house pissed him off ... and on September 26, 2020, Beasley had enough.

Officials say Malik grabbed his handgun and pointed it at a family who was in their car, checking out Malik's pad.

Beasley ultimately plead guilty to a felony threats charge and was sentenced to 120 days in jail.

The judge agreed to allow Beasley -- who's averaging almost 21 points a game this year -- to serve the time after the NBA season.

Malik addressed the suspension to Shams Charania, issuing the following statement to the NBA insider.

"I will take this time to reflect on my decisions. I apologize to all the great fans out there who have supported me during this difficult time and I promise I will come back very soon as a better person and player.”

Beasley will begin serving his suspension on Saturday, Feb. 27 when the Timberwolves visit the Washington Wizards.