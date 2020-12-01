Malik Beasley's Wife 'Blindsided' By Photo of NBA Star with Larsa Pippen

Exclusive

Malik Beasley's wife had NO IDEA the NBA star was hanging out with Larsa Pippen in Miami last week until she saw photos online ... and she ain't happy about it!

Sources close to Beasley's wife Montana Yao tell TMZ Sports ... she was "blindsided" when she saw the pics of the Minnesota Timberwolves star arm-in-arm with Pippen during a Nov. 23 outing in Miami.

In the photos, 24-year-old Beasley and 46-year-old Pippen are wearing masks and holding hands while walking out in public. Larsa is wearing a pretty sexy outfit with no bra.

Our sources tell us Yao -- who has a child with Beasley -- had expected Malik to be home in Minnesota for his 24th birthday on Nov. 26 ... and she was disappointed when he didn't make it back.

Then, things got worse when she saw Malik was out galavanting with Larsa.

We're being told Yao is pretty upset about the whole situation -- and doesn't know if things will be salvageable with Malik.