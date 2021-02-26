Jeff Ross Backs Michael Che's 'SNL' Joke About Israel, Weighs in on Potato Head
Don't count Jeff Ross among the people -- Jewish or otherwise -- outraged over Michael Che's joke about Israel on last week's 'SNL' ... he thinks Che should keep it up.
We got the "Roastmaster General" out in Bev Hills and asked for his take on the joke ... which many decried as anti-Semitic, but Jeff had another word for it -- "hilarious."
The comedian says people need to have thicker skin and just enjoy comedy ... which he describes as "essential business" after nearly a year of COVID lockdowns.
As for those who were offended by Che's joke, Jeff says Israel jokes aren't off-limits ... neither are jokes about our camera guy.
Ross also weighed in on the recent
Mr. Potato Head news, and in classic Roastmaster fashion ... he used it to poke fun at a late comedy legend.
RIP, Don Rickles.