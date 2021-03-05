Browns Star Wyatt Teller Slays Giant Alligator, Carries 200 Lb. Beast W/ Bare Hands

Browns Star Wyatt Teller Hunts Giant, 200-Pound Gator Carries Body W/ Bare Hands

3/5/2021 3:52 PM PT
Exclusive Details
LATER GATOR!
Hannah Cook

THIS. IS. INSANE.

Cleveland Browns star lineman Wyatt Teller hunted, shot and killed a 10-foot gator in Florida this week .... and then picked up the beast with his bare hands!!

Seriously!!

Here's how it went down -- Teller linked up with his buddy and Miami Dolphins defensive end Zach Sieler ... who happens to own a hunting outfitter, Clay Gully Outfitters, in central Florida.

Hannah Cook

The 2 NFL players -- who have been planning the trip for a while -- hunted hogs and gators on Sieler's enormous plot of land.

Sieler and his GF Hannah Cook tell TMZ Sports the 26-year-old All-Pro killed the gator -- which Zach estimates were 9.5 feet and 200 pounds -- and then threw it over his shoulder and carried it away.

FYI -- folks down south love to eat fried gator ... but no word on what will happen with this particular beast -- it could be eaten, or used to make a cool rug or even gator boots!!

Either way, it's gonna get used up.

That's one way to stay ready for football season!!

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1
Watch The Hollywood Beatdown

Related Articles

Hot Video

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later