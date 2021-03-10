NFL Star Melvin Gordon Cuts Deal With Prosecutors, DUI Charges Dismissed

Breaking News

Melvin Gordon's DUI charges have been dismissed ... the NFL star cut a deal with prosecutors Wednesday to put the case behind him, TMZ Sports has confirmed.

A Denver County court official tells us the 27-year-old appeared before a judge via a video conference call to agree to a plea deal to close out his DUI case.

According to the court official, Gordon pled guilty to reckless driving stemming from his Oct. 2020 arrest ... and in exchange, prosecutors dismissed the two charges of DUI they had hit him with.

Per the agreement, Gordon agreed to pay a $478.50 fine and to complete 12 hours of community service by April 9.

It's a solid deal for Melvin ... the Denver Broncos running back was facing jail time after investigators had initially said he was driving drunk and speeding late at night on Oct. 13, 2020.

In police documents, cops claimed Gordon was clocked doing 71 MPH in a 35 MPH zone ... and reeked of booze during ensuing questioning.

Cops also said Melvin had slurred speech, watery eyes and trouble maintaining his balance.

We've reached out to prosecutors for comment on the case, but so far, no word back yet.