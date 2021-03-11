Georgetown Law Professors Accused of Being Openly Racist on Zoom Call

Play video content

A law professor at Georgetown University is under fire for comments she made about Black students doing poorly in her class ... with some calling her racist and demanding she be fired.

Ya gotta see the video ... the professor is discussing student performance when she says, "I end up having this angst every semester that a lot of my lower ones are Blacks. Happens almost every semester."

The Georgetown Black Law Students Association says the professor is Sandra Sellers ... and the organization says she should be fired for "blatant and shameless racism."

The BLSA also says Sellers was talking about a Black student when she said their answers were "a bit jumbled." The org says David Batson is the other professor in the video seen nodding in agreement.