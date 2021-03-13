Dez Bryant Says He's For Sure A Hall of Famer, 'Nobody Put Up TDs The Way I Put Up'
3/13/2021 12:40 AM PT
Dez Bryant tells TMZ Sports if he never plays another down in the NFL ... he's still a Hall of Famer FOR SURE!!!
The former Dallas Cowboys superstar didn't mince words when we asked him about his HOF candidacy in L.A. this week ... saying straight-up "of course" his resume is already good enough for the Hall right now.
"Nobody put up TDs the way I put up," the 32-year-old said. "Not as fast."
Dez -- who's a free agent now after returning from a 2-year hiatus to play for the Ravens last season -- is going to have an interesting case for Canton if his career is in fact over.
His numbers -- 7,506 career receiving yards and 77 total touchdowns -- aren't historically enough to lock him in ... but he is one of the freakiest players to ever play.
Dez tells us what he did in such a short time should be enough to get him in ... but he did admit he's probably not a first-ballot kind of guy at this point.
Bryant, though, is hopeful he can add some more numbers in the near future to help pad his resume ... telling us he's gunning to play for the Arizona Cardinals in 2021.