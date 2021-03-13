Dez Bryant Says He's For Sure A Hall of Famer, 'Nobody Put Up TDs The Way I Put Up'

... 'Nobody Put Up TDs The Way I Put Up'

Dez Bryant tells TMZ Sports if he never plays another down in the NFL ... he's still a Hall of Famer FOR SURE!!!

The former Dallas Cowboys superstar didn't mince words when we asked him about his HOF candidacy in L.A. this week ... saying straight-up "of course" his resume is already good enough for the Hall right now.

"Nobody put up TDs the way I put up," the 32-year-old said. "Not as fast."

Dez -- who's a free agent now after returning from a 2-year hiatus to play for the Ravens last season -- is going to have an interesting case for Canton if his career is in fact over.

His numbers -- 7,506 career receiving yards and 77 total touchdowns -- aren't historically enough to lock him in ... but he is one of the freakiest players to ever play.

Dez tells us what he did in such a short time should be enough to get him in ... but he did admit he's probably not a first-ballot kind of guy at this point.

