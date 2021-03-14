NFL Star Free Agent Hunter Henry Not Ruling Out Return To Chargers, I Love Herbert!

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Don't give up hopes yet, Bolts fans ... Hunter Henry tells TMZ Sports he could still re-sign a long-term deal with L.A. despite hitting the open free agency market later this month.

"I will say I'm not ruling out the Chargers," said the star tight end, who's caught 196 receptions for L.A. since his draft in 2016. "I'm not ruling out the Chargers and I won't rule out the Chargers."

As for why ... it's pretty simple -- Henry just loves the team's young superstar quarterback, Justin Herbert!

"My favorite quarterback?" Henry told us. "Shoot, I love Herbie. That's my guy!"

Of course, Henry admits a lot of his decision will also come down to finances ... and if the Chargers can't make a compelling offer, it's clear the 26-year-old could end up elsewhere.

As for where that might be ... Henry said he's got no clear favorites at the moment, and is willing to listen to all offers when they come at the beginning of free agency.

Henry, though, does know what he's going to buy when he lands his new contract -- telling us a house is the first priority.