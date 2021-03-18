Cardi B, Megan's Grammy 'WAP' Draws 'Disgusting Strip Club' FCC Complaints

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion are being compared to the likes of Pepe Le Pew and Dr. Seuss after their Grammy night performance of "WAP" prompted dozens of heated -- and sometimes amusing -- complaints to the FCC.

Based on the 80 or so reviews (yeah, that's what we'll call 'em) ... you'd have to say the rappers' were every bit as eye-popping and titillating as intended -- especially since one Colorado viewer groused it was "as if they were dancing in a strip club."

Bingo!!! Remember, the stage included a stripper pole and women drowning in dollar bills.

In many of the FCC complaints, uncovered by WFAA in Dallas, wardrobe was a big issue ... particularly for an Idaho viewer who called their outfits "absolutely disgusting" -- while a Texas critic said Megan was "barely dressed in a thong" with "naked look-alike legs."

Sorry, sir or ma'am, those were Meg's actual legs.

One person in NJ complained, "Why was that performance okay but Pepe Le Pew is offensive?" -- a reference to the Looney Tunes character getting canceled for allegedly perpetuating rape culture.

Likewise, another viewer wondered how Dr. Seuss's books were being yanked while Cardi is allowed to "sing about her [WAP] on national television."

Truth is, this was a light night for the FCC compared to something like Justin Timberlake and Janet Jackson's "wardrobe malfunction" at the 2004 Super Bowl -- which drew 540,000 complaints!!