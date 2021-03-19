Deshaun Watson Text Message Shows QB Apologizing For Behavior, Lawyer Claims

Breaking News

The attorney representing the women suing Deshaun Watson claims he has text messages and DMs from the QB which back his client's allegations ... including an apparent apology from Deshaun after a massage session gone bad.

The first woman who filed her lawsuit against the Houston Texans QB claims Watson became aggressive during a treatment in March 2020 ... which ended after he allegedly repeatedly tried to direct the woman to massage his genitals.

In her suit, the woman claims a fully-erect Watson exposed his penis and "purposely touched [Jane Doe's] hand with the tip."

The woman claims she ended the massage immediately and began to cry. Afterward, she claims Watson sent her a text message apologizing for his behavior.

Now, her attorney, Tony Buzbee, is going public with the alleged apology text from Deshaun.

"Sorry about you feeling uncomfortable. Never were the intentions. LMK if you want to work in the future. My apologies."

Buzbee claims he has "multiple texts" that he will release at a news conference set for Friday afternoon in Houston.

Buzbee claims to represent NINE women who claim they were all wronged by Watson ... noting, "The allegations are similar."

So far, 3 of the women have formally filed lawsuits against Watson -- each saying Watson sought them out on Instagram to perform massage treatments ... only to aggressively demand sex acts during the sessions.

One of the women claims Watson forced her to perform oral sex on her, against her will.

For his part, Watson adamantly denies the allegations -- and claims he's the victim of a shakedown by an attorney looking to score a cash grab from his lying clients.

But, Buzbee insists the women are telling the truth and will expand on the allegations during the news conference in just a few hours.

