Mike Evans Donates $50k to United Way For Texas Storm Relief

Mike Evans is fresh off winning a Super Bowl, but he’s not done making great plays -- the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star just donated $50k to help those affected by the winter storm tragedy in Texas.

27-year-old Evans is originally from Galveston, Texas ... an area that was heavily impacted by the storm. In fact, there were reportedly 3 storm-related deaths in the area ... and at least 25 others in nearby Harris County.

Evans says he was inspired to help the same community that shaped him into an NFL star ... which resulted in a $50,000 check from his foundation to the United Way of Galveston.

"The Galveston community has been so supportive of me throughout my career," Evans said Monday. "After I heard about the destruction the winter storm caused, I knew I had to do something to give that same support back.”

The money given to United Way of Galveston will be distributed in two parts ... $37,500 will be given to the families in need in the form of gift cards for food and other essential items Lindsey White, executive director of United Way of Galveston said.

The remaining money will be given to the Johnny Mitchell Boys & Girls Club of Galveston and St. Vincent’s House to help underserved children and families.

“We’re so thankful that the foundation entrusted us with these much-needed funds for Galveston families," White continued.

"Their decision to support our community as we’re reeling from the compounded effects of the pandemic and the winter storm will have a huge impact on those that call Galveston home.”