Travis Scott Helps Feed 50,000 Houston Residents Amid Winter Struggles

Travis Scott's helping 50,000 folks in Houston weather the winter storm they've been dealing with ... by providing them all a hot meal.

The rapper and his Cactus Jack Foundation have teamed up with Mayor Sylvester Turner to launch an emergency food program Friday that will feed 50k residents who've been impacted by Texas' historic freeze.

Travis' foundation's working with local agencies and restaurant owners to get the hot meals to those still recovering from the frigid temperatures and days without water or power ... with the most vulnerable Houstonians at the front of the line.

The deliveries have been ongoing all over the city on Friday, and include truckloads of bottled water.