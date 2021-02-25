Travis Scott's L.A. Pop-Up Event Under Investigation

Play video content Exclusive 2/23/21 BACKGRID

Travis Scott's flash mob-type event on the streets of West Hollywood might cost him -- because city officials are taking a closer look to see if he broke pandemic regulations.

L.A.'s Dept. of Public Works tells TMZ ... the city did not issue a permit for Travis' pop-up gathering Tuesday in WeHo, as we're told the city's been frowning on dishing 'em out lately due to COVID-19 -- especially for non-essential gatherings like this.

In light of that, we're told Public Works plans to consult with the City Attorney's office on any possible actions they might wanna take -- including potential fines. Public Works did note to us that even though they do issue citations for permitting violations ... it wasn't certain that would be done in this case.

As we reported ... Travis assembled dozens of bodies at a newsstand, which he emblazoned with his Cactus Jack signage -- all as a way to announce the 1st issue of his "Utopia Issue" of i-D Magazine. Limited editions were being distributed to the masses.

You'll recall ... Travis got dinged for something very similar not too long ago in the SoCal city of Downey, which only ended up costing a couple hundred bucks -- and McDonald's covered the tab for him.