Buffalo Radio Hosts Compare Toast Preference to Black Women's Skin Tones

Play video content 97 Rock Buffalo

Radio hosts in New York compared their toast preferences to famous Black women's skin tones during a segment ... and yeah, it came off every bit as bad as you'd think.

The racially-charged convo aired Wednesday morning on Buffalo's 97 Rock, with Morning Bull Show co-host Rob Lederman comparing toasted bread to a trio of black celebs -- Serena Williams, Halle Berry and Gayle King.

Lederman says he toasts his bread in line with how attractive he finds certain Black women ... essentially saying Serena is too dark for his taste, Gayle's not even a thought and Halle is just right.

The fallout has been swift ... Cumulus Media, which owns the station, says it already fired Lederman and suspended the other co-hosts, including Rich "Bull" Gaenzler and Chris Klein.