Bakery Employee Called the N-Word Gets Gifts After 'Bagel Karen' Incident

The NYC bakery employee who had to deal with shocking, racist behavior from a woman with the new moniker "Bagel Karen" has been feeling the love from lots of folks since the incident went viral ... and it goes beyond financial support.

Vic -- the Davidovich Bakery worker who got called the n-word by Stephanie Denaro -- tells TMZ he's received overwhelming support from people all over the world on social media, but also customers flocking to the store.

He says during his Wednesday shift, one guy handed him a $100 bill in an envelope while another gifted him a $100 Metro card to help with his commute. Vic tells us his tip jar's also been stuffed ... and people have been calling the bakery to ask for his Venmo as well.

But, another customer felt helping Vic get rid of Karen's negative energy or any she left behind in the bakery was more important ... so she gave him some sage.

As we reported ... Vic's also been offered representation by several attorneys in case he wants to take legal action against Denaro, but he tells us he's still weighing his options. However, he doesn't plan to press charges against her.