Joe Exotic Says Husband Dillon Agreed to Stay Married for Now

Joe Exotic fought hard to keep his husband from throwing in the towel on their marriage, and his lawyer says it worked ... sort of.

Joe's lawyer, Francisco Hernandez, says he got an email from Joe late Friday, saying he had a heart-to-heart over the phone with Dillon ... this after Dillon expressed his desire to get a divorce from the man who still has 2 decades behind bars in his future.

According to the email, Joe says Dillon agreed to put the divorce on ice for now ... "Me and Dillon have talked and we are not going to get in a hurry and get a legal divorce. This has been tough on both of us and he is going to do what he thinks he needs to do and I prefer to stay married right now so things don't get complicated and if I live through this great we will figure it out then ..."

Joe has said Dillon has always been there for him ... "He still answers the phone three times a day and will continue to be my support." Dillon has also said he's always supported Joe and will continue to do so.

Joe didn't make it clear what Dillon will do, but think about it ... a young man in his 20's just sitting at home waiting for 2 decades is a near-impossible ask.

Joe and Dillon got married in 2017 ... 2 months after Joe's previous husband, Travis Maldonado, died after accidentally shooting himself.