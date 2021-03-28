Cristiano Ronaldo Storms Off Field After World Cup Tie

Cristiano Ronaldo was enraged after his team was robbed of a win ... and he showed his displeasure by storming off the field during a World Cup qualifying match.

Portugal was playing Serbia and the game was tied 2-2 when -- during a last-buzzer attempt -- Cristiano made what sure looked like a winning goal ... despite the fact the shot was cleared by Serbia's Stefan Mitrovic. The TV cameras caught it, but the ref did not, so the shot was declared a miss.

THE END OF SERBIA-PORTUGAL WAS WILD 🤯



Cristiano Ronaldo was visibly upset after he believed Portugal scored a late winner. pic.twitter.com/JaLAz2ghpl — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 27, 2021 @ESPNFC

The Portugal captain was furious ... slamming his armband into the ground and then marching off the field, but not before protesting the call.

Ronaldo was booked for protesting the referee's call.

Cristiano Ronaldo walked off the pitch before the final whistle at the end of the Serbia-Portugal game, and threw his captain's armband in frustration. pic.twitter.com/I2i9uwkPhM — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 27, 2021 @ESPNFC

After the match, Ronaldo said, “I always give and will give everything for my country, that will never change. But there are difficult times to deal with, especially when we feel that an entire nation is being harmed.”