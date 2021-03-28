Dog the Bounty Hunter's Daughter, Lyssa, Avoids Jail in Harassment Case

Lyssa Chapman, daughter of Dog the Bounty Hunter, won't have to do any hard time for allegedly harassing her girlfriend last year ... as long as she stays out of trouble.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ ... Lyssa pled no contest to 2 counts of harassment she was facing. In exchange, the judge granted her a deferment ... essentially she'll have to keep her nose clean for the next 6 months. She had previously pled not guilty.

Under the conditions of her deferment, Lyssa's not allowed to leave the Hawaiian island of O'ahu without permission, must regularly report to her probation officer, and of course ... agree to not commit any federal or state crimes.

She's also been ordered to pay $535 in fines.

We broke the story ... Lyssa was arrested in Honolulu in January 2020 following an alleged fight with her girlfriend. Soon afterward, she was officially hit with 2 counts of harassment ... one against a man and one against a woman, who Lyssa said was her GF.