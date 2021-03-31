Chet Hanks & Ex in Volatile Relationship, Violent Altercation Filmed

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Chet Hanks and an ex-girlfriend are at war over a volatile relationship that recently ended -- with both of them slinging allegations of violence, and there's video of a bloodied Hanks.

TMZ has obtained video of what Chet says is the end of an altercation between him and his ex, Kiana Parker, that turned violent back on January 8 at Chet's place in Sugarland, TX. Chet turns the camera on Kiana when she appears to swipe at him as she holds a pot, with a bloodied Chet reappearing in the next frame, saying she charged at him with the knife ... something Kiana denies.

Chet's not the only one to claim violence ... Kiana got a restraining order against Chet in January, alleging he roughed her up on multiple occasions between Oct. 2020 and Jan. 2021.

During one incident, while the couple was in New Orleans for Chet to shoot "Your Honor," Kiana claims he became enraged when she said she was going to leave their room at the Windsor Court hotel to get food ... grabbing her wrists and arms and flinging her around to keep her in the room. Chet denies the allegations and says he never even knew she went to court for a TRO.

She says tables were knocked over and he chucked a bottle at her ... even claiming he chased her down the hallway in his boxers. She also alleges he told her that no one would believe her, because she was "just a ghetto Black bitch" and he was "Chet Hanks."

For his part ... Chet recently filed a lawsuit against Kiana over January's bloody face incident. He says it started when he broke things off with Kiana after learning she'd allegedly been stealing from him, racking up thousands of dollars on his credit cards ... and making off with a ton of his property too.

Chet goes on to claim Kiana showed up that day with three men, one of whom he says flashed a gun at him. He's suing her for assault and battery, theft and return of the money she allegedly stole from him.

As for Kiana's version of the January 8 incident ... she says she came by Chet's place to get her stuff with movers in tow. She says Chet was antagonizing her, and he grabbed a knife in a menacing way. That's when she says she grabbed a pot in self-defense and swung it ... making a run for it shortly thereafter. She claims he chased her out to the street, where she says he attacked her right there in the open ... until others came to her aid.

Chet shares a child with another Black woman named Tiffany -- and just recently ... he alluded to the fact he's really into Black women, this as he offered a follow-up explainer to his controversial "white boy summer" clip ... which went viral.

Kiana's attorney, D'Angelo Lowe, tells TMZ ... Kiana is under a doctor's care at the moment, and that she's tried serving Chet to no avail ... even having gone so far as to reach out to his parents, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, over the TRO she's trying to make permanent.