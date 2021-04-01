NFL's Laremy Tunsil Surprises Mom With New Bentley ... Priceless Reaction!!!

Play video content Breaking News @kingtunsil / Instagram

Mother’s Day may not be for another month, but Houston Texans star lineman Laremy Tunsil is already in good shape ... after surprising his mom with a brand new BENTLEY!!

The 26-year-old shared the big surprise Wednesday night ... and his mom's reaction is equally hilarious and adorable.

The new ride pulls into the driveway with a big red bow on the hood ... and Desiree lets out a huge shriek once she realizes what's going on.

But the best part?? Desiree's first concern went to what she was wearing for the special moment.

"I can’t get in there with these things on," she said between laughs and shouts. "I need to be dressed up!"

As for the car, it appears to be a Bentley Continental GT Speed. This model can get to 60 MPH in 3.5 seconds, has a top speed of 208 MPH and reportedly starts around $200k!!!

Of course, that ain't a problem for Tunsil, who recently restructured his 3-year $66 MILLION extension with the Texans after 2 Pro Bowl seasons.

Tunsil famously negotiated his contract himself -- without an agent -- and clearly, he's found a solid way to spend that extra 10% he saved!