Travis Scott Gifts Friend a Maybach for His Wedding

Sometimes it pays to be buds with Travis Scott -- like when you're getting married, and he shows up with a sick new ride at the foot of your driveway ... which he just did for his good pal.

Check out this video of La Flame surprising his friend and creative director, Corey Damon Black, with a brand new Maybach SUV as a wedding gift this past week. There were a ton of cameras on Corey to film his reaction -- and by all accounts, he was stunned and stoked.

Corey strikes some poses in front of the sweet whip, and then goes over to kiss his bride. He also hugged and thanked Trav from the outset ... rightly so, it's an awesome present.

The Maybach here appears to be a GLS 600 SUV -- which retails for around $160k to upwards of $200k ... depending on the specifications you get. Considering this is TS -- who was picking one out for the guy who handles the look of his concerts, album art and a lot of other stuff that helps Trav sell out -- something tells us he got this puppy fully loaded.

Looks like Corey took the new car out for a spin too -- he posted a video of himself from the inside, showing off the leather interior and the Maybach logo on the back of the front seat.