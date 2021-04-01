Taco Bell Hit-and-Run Driver Wanted for Plowing Through People

Play video content Exclusive Details

Cops are on the hunt for suspects who allegedly got into a fight with Taco Bell employees at the drive-thru ... then plowed through a group of people as it crashed into the front of the place.

The insane incident went down in Charles County, Maryland ... where police say the suspects committed a hit-and-run a little after 10 PM Wednesday.

The video shows the suspect's vehicle pull up to a small crowd in front of the T Bell, then back up a little bit before flooring it into a few people as it smashes through the entrance.

According to Charles County law enforcement ... the occupants in the vehicle were in an argument with an employee working the drive-thru before the hit-and-run. Cops say they were told one of the suspects got out and assaulted the employee at the window, then got back in the vehicle.

The driver then allegedly pulled up to the front ... which is where the vid picks up. Police say 2 people were treated at the scene for injuries and one was taken to the hospital for injuries that are not life-threatening.

Cops say they located the vehicle shortly afterward at a nearby house, and we're told cops are working on positively identifying the driver.