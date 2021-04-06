Travis Scott Sends Well Wishes to DMX as He Enters Day 4 on Life Support

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Travis Scott is joining the millions across the world in hoping the best for DMX as the rapper remains on life support in a New York hospital for what will be day 4.

We got Travis and a friend in his Bugatti Chiron Monday night, and he shared his favorite DMX song and left us with a parting, "Love DMX, X for life!!!" before peeling out in his ride.

As we reported, hundreds -- including X's fiancee, kids and ex-wife -- attended a prayer vigil outside White Plains Hospital Monday night ... it was an emotional event, with some attendees breaking down in tears during prayer.

The hospital has enforced a strict visiting policy because of COVID-19, and only X's fiancee, Desiree, mom, Arnett, and some of his kids -- who arrived Sunday and Monday -- have been able to see him on a limited basis.

As for DMX's condition, we're told not much has changed since Saturday. TMZ broke the story, the rapper was rushed to the hospital after suffering an overdose.