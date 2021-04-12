DMX's Fiancee Gets 'Dog Love' Tattoo to Commemorate His Death

4/12/2021 11:09 AM PT
Exclusive
DMX is forever inscribed on the flesh of the woman he was set to marry before his untimely death -- because she got some new ink to honor him ... and it's right up his doggone alley.

Desiree Lindstrom -- who was engaged to X, and birthed his 15th child -- actually enlisted the services of a famous tattoo artist in NY to show her love for her late fiance in endearing terms ... hitting up one-time 'Black Ink Crew' star Krystal Kills for the custom job.

As you can see, Desiree got "Dog Love" written on her forearm ... with a big X underneath it. The meaning might seem self-explanatory -- if you know DMX, you know canines were a big part of his artistic aesthetic -- but this wording is actually a bit more personal than that.

We're told Desiree got "Dog Love" etched in for 2 reasons -- one, it's something X himself used to say. Second, our sources say Desiree considers a dog's love to be unconditional, much like X's. BTW, she got this done Friday night ... not too long after he passed.

As we reported ... X died after his organs started failing and brain function never returned.

Desiree was on hand with their young son, Exodus, for one of the vigils held for X right outside the hospital -- part of the outpouring of fan love for him during his final days.

In light of all that, it's touching to see Desiree now has a way to hold on to his memory for good and by such intimate means. X popped the question to her at Exodus' birthday party in 2019.

