DMX Re-Proposes to His Girlfriend, Shortly After Breakup

DMX has a surefire way of guaranteeing your girlfriend/fiancee takes you back after a bad fight ... just propose to her again in front of lots of people. Trust, it works.

The Dog recommitted to his most recent baby mama, Desiree Lindstrom, this weekend at their son Exodus' 3rd birthday party at Sky Zone. It's kinda funny and super sweet ... X turned a same-day breakup into a renewed engagement. And, she said yes!!!

Check out the vid ... DMX tells a crowd of friends and fam that he and Desiree had just broken up that same day, which is why she was wearing her engagement ring around her neck.

He gets a little choked up before getting on bended knee and whipping out a new engagement ring, complete with a case and everything. Like they say, X gon' give it to ya.

Desiree accepts his proposal anew, and they kiss and pose for pictures. Clearly they're back together ... and back on to get married (we think). Sources tell us DMX and Desiree have been engaged for nearly 4 years now, about half of their 8-year relationship.