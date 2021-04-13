Jennifer Aniston Adoption Reports are False

Sorry Folks, No Kid on the Way!!!

Jennifer Aniston's sharing lots of stories with her old costars for the "Friends" reunion, but she did NOT reveal some life-changing news with them about having a kid ... as reports have claimed.

TMZ reached out to Aniston, and her rep tells us ... rumors of Jennifer being in the process of adopting a baby are "false and never happened."

Various European tabloids began circulating the story that Aniston made the adoption announcement to her "Friends" co-stars this past week while they were shooting the reunion.

That's not true, but as we reported ... Matthew Perry did confirm the gang was back together on their old TV set for the highly anticipated HBO Max special in a now-deleted Instagram post.

We also learned the reunion was shot over the span of 3 days at Warner Brothers Studios, and production utilized the original stage and the famous fountain from the OG series.