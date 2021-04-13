Karl-Anthony Towns Pens Tribute To Mom On 1 Year Anniversary of Her Death, 'I Love You'

"A year ago my life was forever changed. To the most beautiful woman I will ever know, I love you more than life itself."

Karl-Anthony Towns is remembering his late mother on the one-year anniversary of her death ... and his tribute is incredibly moving.

Jackie tragically passed away on April 13, 2020 after a lengthy battle with the coronavirus ... which included being placed in a medically induced coma.

KAT reflected on the impact she left on his life Tuesday ... remembering the loving woman who helped raise him to be the man he is today.

"Every day I miss you more and more, but your endless love and unforgettable memories are what keeps me going," Towns said on Instagram.

"One day, we will walk side by side again but until that beautiful day, I will continue to hold down the amazing family you made."

Towns recently stepped away from the Minnesota Timberwolves to be with his family during the difficult time ... and he will miss the team's Tuesday matchup against the Brooklyn Nets.

Tonight, we reserve a seat for Jacqueline Towns. Her light made the world a brighter and better place. pic.twitter.com/tKjCurditg — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) April 12, 2021 @Timberwolves

The team honored Jackie on Sunday with a reserved courtside seat ... draped in a custom #32 jersey and flowers.

Towns' girlfriend, Jordyn Woods, also paid tribute to Jackie -- gifting KAT an amazing portrait of his mom.

KAT continued ... "I can never replace you in this family, but I will try my best every day."