Tom Brady’s Surgically Repaired Knee Feels 'Pretty Good,' But Not Ready For Practice Yet

The G.O.A.T.’s knee is continuing to mend ... Tom Brady says his injured leg is feeling “pretty good” a couple months after surgery, though he added he’s not quite close to 100% yet.

The 7-time Super Bowl champ broke it down for reporters at Bruce Arians’ charity event Sunday, explaining rehab on his injured knee is going well, but he likely wouldn’t be able to practice for Tampa if official workouts began this week.

"I feel pretty good, and I push myself pretty hard," The 43-year-old said. "I feel pretty good. I don't know if I could go this week, but we'll see how things play out.”

It’s unclear when Brady initially injured his knee, but multiple reports have indicated he dealt with the ailment through the Bucs’ run to the Super Bowl in 2020.

Brady had surgery to repair the issue just days after the title game victory over the Chiefs ... and, despite clearly not being full-go yet, he seemed confident Sunday it'd be healthy by the start of the 2021 season.

"It's a long time between now and the beginning of the season,” Brady said, "and just be smart about all these different things that we have to do and fulfill; but we all take a lot of pride in being ready to go, and I'm sure we will be."