Cardi B Rips U.S. Rep For Complaining About 'WAP' Grammy Performance

Play video content

Cardi B is indignant over what just went down on the House floor ... after U.S. Rep. Glenn Grothman lectured the FCC about her "WAP" performance at the Grammys.

Here's the deal ... the Wisconsin Republican lambasted the FCC for broadcasting Cardi and Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP" rendition on national TV last month, saying it's contributing to America's moral decline.

Grothman says Cardi's performance was "inconsistent with basic decency" and even shades Vice President Kamala Harris -- whose name he mispronounced -- for being a Cardi fan.

Cardi fired back ... wondering why he's wasting time on the House floor ranting about her "WAP" performance instead of dealing with critical issues like police brutality.

Cardi says Grothman should pay attention to what's going on in his own state with the Jacob Blake shooting ... and she blames him for not helping Jacob's family get justice.