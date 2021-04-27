UFC's Chris Weidman Shows X-Rays Of Cracked Leg ... and It's Nasty

Looks like a pile of snapped twigs, right?!

Except that's the x-ray of Chris Weidman's mangled leg bones ... and good lord, that must've hurt!!

"Before and after X-rays of this nightmare," Weidman said Tuesday morning ... 3 days after snapping his tibia and fibula at UFC 261.

Weidman spelled out the main concern is his recovery -- and it's jaw-dropping.

"The primary concern is the bone punctured through my calf and skin when I put my weight on it, making sure the laceration doesn't get infected."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Yeah, whoa.

Weidman says despite the severity of the injury, doctors told him he'll be leaving the hospital TODAY -- and he's "excited to get back home."

36-year-old Weidman suffered the injury to his right leg while throwing a kick against Uriah Hall in the opening seconds of their UFC 261 fight in Jacksonville.

He was rushed to the hospital where doctors performed surgery to treat the injury -- which included using a metal rod to stabilize his tibia.