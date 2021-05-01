Marcedes Lewis Confident Tim Tebow Can Play TE In NFL, 'He Gets It'

Play video content TMZSports.com

Tim Tebow's NFL comeback CAN work out well for the former QB ... so says Marcedes Lewis, who tells TMZ Sports he's confident Tim can revive his football career as a TE successfully.

"He gets it," Marcedes said of the former Heisman Trophy winner in L.A. this week. "With the right coach, in the right system, he's athletic, and, if he's willing, he'll be able to get it done."

Tim made the decision to drop baseball for football recently ... telling the Jacksonville Jaguars he's now willing to switch from signal-caller to tight end.

And, the Jags are apparently interested, 'cause multiple reports say after he got a workout in with Jacksonville's TE coach ... the team is now considering signing him to a contract.

Lewis says he doesn't necessarily see Tim being able to play the traditional TE role ... but he believes there's still a spot for Tebow in the NFL regardless.

"I mean, it's definitely a tough position," said Marcedes, who's been playing tight end in the league since 2006.

"I'm pretty sure if he does come back it would probably be in an F tight end role, kind of an adjuster where he's able to run routes and stuff like that. I don't see him inline blocking, so he may be able to pick it up."

As for Marcedes' advice on Tebow's transition to tight end ... Lewis tells us the guy just has to know what everybody is doing on every play at all times.