Jake Paul vs. Kamaru Usman Would Be One Of Top Selling Fights Ever, Says Mgr Ali Abdelaziz

Play video content TMZSports.com

The highest selling combat sports events ever by (reported) pay-per-view buys ... Floyd Mayweather vs. Manny Pacquiao (4.6 million), Floyd vs. Conor McGregor (4.1 million) AND ... Jake Paul vs. Kamaru Usman?!

That's what "The Nigerian Nightmares" manager, Ali Abdelaziz, believes will happen IF a fight between his client and YouTuber turned boxing star Jake Paul can be hashed out ... as long as UFC honcho and master promoter, Dana White is involved.

"Dana White has to have the microphone, he has to be the promoter," Ali says, later continuing ... "[Dana's] gonna get the UFC monster machine behind it and it's gonna sell I think, this fight did 3, 4 million Pay-Per-View buys, right, but on UFC's platform."

Of course, Jake -- 3-0 in the ring -- and the UFC welterweight champ went back-and-forth with the trash talk earlier this week ... with both guys saying they want to fight.

Play video content TMZSports.com

To put the PPV #'s into perspective, Paul vs. Ben Askren reportedly sold 1.5 million PPV's (a total some have questioned) at $50 a pop. But if the figures are accurate ... just do the math.

So sure, Jake would get the bag ... but Ali says the fight would be more a slaughtering than a boxing match.

So let’s get this straight:



1. Usman calls me out to fight on TMZ sports interview



2. I quickly accept the challenge to fight and will give him biggest pay day of career ($10m+)



3. Usman then backs out of fight because I’m “a Disney kid”



4. Usman visits Disney world pic.twitter.com/CkUBZ5aVYM — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) April 28, 2021 @jakepaul

"Listen to me, I don't think Jake Paul has enough medical insurance, coverage, to even talk, not even to fight Kamaru Usman," Ali says.