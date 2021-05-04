UFC's Dominick Reyes 'Healing Up' After Devastating Spinning Elbow KO
UFC's Dominick Reyes 'Healing Up' After Devastating Spinning Elbow KO
5/4/2021 6:05 AM PT
All class from UFC star Dominick Reyes ... who's praising the man who knocked him out cold this weekend -- saying, "What an elbow!"
Reyes was in a war with Jiri Prochazka at UFC Vegas 25 on Saturday when the 28-year-old blasted Dominick in the jaw with a sensational spinning back elbow, ending the fight in the 2nd round.
May 2, 2021 @danawhite
There was serious concern for Reyes who crumbled to the ground and laid sprawled out on the Octagon for several minutes while he was tended to by a team of medical personnel.
But finally, some good news from the 31-year-old fighter ... who said Monday evening, "Finally home and surrounded by those I love."
Reyes didn't reveal too much about his condition -- but said, "I’m doing good healing up ... I’ll be OK."
As for the fight, Dom says he fought his heart out -- and is understandably upset he didn't get the result he wanted.
"I went out and fought and for that I can say I’m proud. I love this game and at times it does not love me back but that’s what we all have signed up for."
Reyes added, "Congrats to Jiri Prochazka ... hell of a fight and what an elbow! It’s the ones you don’t see coming to get you."
Reyes is currently the #5 ranked UFC light heavyweight. He began his career with a 12-0 run -- defeating guys like Chris Weidman, Jared Cannonier and Volkan Oezdemir.
He put up a hell of a fight against Jon Jones at UFC 247 -- but lost the fight in a unanimous decision. Since then, he's lost to Jan Błachowicz and now Jiri Prochazka.
But, don't sleep on Dom -- dude's legit and vows to get back to the top of the division.
"God bless you all and I’ll see you guys at the next one."