UFC's Dominick Reyes 'Healing Up' After Devastating Spinning Elbow KO

All class from UFC star Dominick Reyes ... who's praising the man who knocked him out cold this weekend -- saying, "What an elbow!"

Reyes was in a war with Jiri Prochazka at UFC Vegas 25 on Saturday when the 28-year-old blasted Dominick in the jaw with a sensational spinning back elbow, ending the fight in the 2nd round.

There was serious concern for Reyes who crumbled to the ground and laid sprawled out on the Octagon for several minutes while he was tended to by a team of medical personnel.

But finally, some good news from the 31-year-old fighter ... who said Monday evening, "Finally home and surrounded by those I love."

Reyes didn't reveal too much about his condition -- but said, "I’m doing good healing up ... I’ll be OK."

As for the fight, Dom says he fought his heart out -- and is understandably upset he didn't get the result he wanted.

"I went out and fought and for that I can say I’m proud. I love this game and at times it does not love me back but that’s what we all have signed up for."

Reyes added, "Congrats to Jiri Prochazka ... hell of a fight and what an elbow! It’s the ones you don’t see coming to get you."

Reyes is currently the #5 ranked UFC light heavyweight. He began his career with a 12-0 run -- defeating guys like Chris Weidman, Jared Cannonier and Volkan Oezdemir.

He put up a hell of a fight against Jon Jones at UFC 247 -- but lost the fight in a unanimous decision. Since then, he's lost to Jan Błachowicz and now Jiri Prochazka.

But, don't sleep on Dom -- dude's legit and vows to get back to the top of the division.