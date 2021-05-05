Shaq Picks Gargantuan Booger on 'NBA on TNT,' 'Biggest Booger I've Ever Seen!'
Shaq Picks Massive Booger On-Air 'Biggest Booger I've Ever Seen In My Life!'
5/5/2021 6:23 AM PT
Pick a winner, Shaq!!
The NBA legend had a massive bat in the cave while working the desk for "NBA on TNT" on Wednesday ... and decided to go mining for the nose gold live on-air!!!
Shaq, along with Candace Parker, Dwayne Wade and Adam Lefkoe were wrapping up coverage on the Clippers vs. Raptors game ... when a giant green boulder rolled out of O'Neal's nostril.
Shaq's co-hosts tried to signal to the Big Man to wipe his face -- but O'Neal wasn't taking the hint ... and viewers started tweeting about the boogie during the show!!
“Ain’t no Kleenex going to help that booger.” 😂😭 pic.twitter.com/xYLTOsFi0w— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 5, 2021 @NBAonTNT
Finally, the crew just TOLD Shaq to get rid of it -- and the moment he realizes he's been boogying down on-air is hilarious!
"That was the biggest booger I have ever seen in my entire life," Lefkoe told Shaq.
“The Big Booger Podcast.” 🤣🤧— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 5, 2021 @NBAonTNT
The TNT Tuesday crew lost it when they saw @SHAQ had a booger. pic.twitter.com/qgRWcbWsKf
D-Wade pulled out a giant roll of paper towels and told Shaq there's no way in hell a typical Kleenex could handle that job!
Candace was DYING laughing!!!
"I didn't even know it was there," Shaq said ... "Y'all got me!"
Don't worry, Shaq eventually took care of the problem -- but we're guessing the guys at TNT aren't gonna let this one slide for a loooong time!!!