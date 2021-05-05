Shaq Picks Gargantuan Booger on 'NBA on TNT,' 'Biggest Booger I've Ever Seen!'

'Biggest Booger I've Ever Seen In My Life!'

Pick a winner, Shaq!!

The NBA legend had a massive bat in the cave while working the desk for "NBA on TNT" on Wednesday ... and decided to go mining for the nose gold live on-air!!!

Shaq, along with Candace Parker, Dwayne Wade and Adam Lefkoe were wrapping up coverage on the Clippers vs. Raptors game ... when a giant green boulder rolled out of O'Neal's nostril.

Shaq's co-hosts tried to signal to the Big Man to wipe his face -- but O'Neal wasn't taking the hint ... and viewers started tweeting about the boogie during the show!!

“Ain’t no Kleenex going to help that booger.” 😂😭 pic.twitter.com/xYLTOsFi0w — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 5, 2021 @NBAonTNT

Finally, the crew just TOLD Shaq to get rid of it -- and the moment he realizes he's been boogying down on-air is hilarious!

"That was the biggest booger I have ever seen in my entire life," Lefkoe told Shaq.

“The Big Booger Podcast.” 🤣🤧



The TNT Tuesday crew lost it when they saw @SHAQ had a booger. pic.twitter.com/qgRWcbWsKf — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 5, 2021 @NBAonTNT

D-Wade pulled out a giant roll of paper towels and told Shaq there's no way in hell a typical Kleenex could handle that job!

Candace was DYING laughing!!!

"I didn't even know it was there," Shaq said ... "Y'all got me!"