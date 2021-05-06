Lindsey Vonn & P.K. Subban Sell Bev Hills Mansion for $6.9 Mil After Split

Welp, this is sad ...

Lindsey Vonn and P.K. Subban have sold the Beverly Hills mansion they bought together ... just 6 months after calling off their engagement.

The Olympic skiing legend and the NHL star purchased the 5,500-square-foot pad for $6.75 mil back in 2020 ... and it seemed it would be their home base for years to come.

But, the two called it quits in Dec. 2020 and quickly put the Italian-style villa on the market.

The place is sick ... especially the yard, a private sanctuary that features a slick pool, spa and fire pit.

Final sales price ... $6.9 million, according to the L.A. Times. It's unlikely they walked away with any sort of real profit after all of the expenses and commissions -- but they're probably just happy to move on.

Vonn and Subban began dating back in 2018 and were together for 3 years ... blossoming into one of the most beloved couples in pro sports.

But, things soured in 2020 ... and they eventually broke up. They issued a joint statement vowing to remain on friendly terms.

"Over the past 3 years PK and I have had some incredible times together. He is a kind, good man, and someone I respect a great deal," Vonn wrote at the time.

"However, after much consideration we have decided to move forward separately. We will always remain friends and love each other immensely. We ask that you please respect our privacy during this time."