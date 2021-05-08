Saweetie Busks for 'Donations' at Santa Monica Pier

Play video content

Saweetie did what a lot of street performers do in L.A. ... take centerstage on a makeshift platform, and ask for donations -- but it looks like this was just a way to plug her new song.

The rapper -- who's fresh off a very public breakup with Quavo -- was out at the Santa Monica Pier Friday ... where she put on an impromptu performance for anyone who was nearby. She did at least a couple songs ... "My Type" and her new single, "Fast (Motion)."

Saweetie didn't shy away from this either, BTW ... she posted a video of her performing herself, and her caption is very cheeky -- "rent was dueee 🤷🏽‍♀️ streetie in the streets catch me next time luhhh y’all 🤣🤣🤣 #fastmotion." On its face, it seems this was all intentional.

You can tell she was joking around ... because she had a little donation basket at the base of her feet, which read "Pretty Bitch Donations." So yeah, a wee bit of viral marketing.

Of course, some people saw this and didn't get the gag ... taking jabs at Sawettie while also hyping up Quavo as the clear "winner" in their split. Folks are also playing on the false rumor that Quavo had repo'd a Bentley he gifted her ... saying things had gone downhill for her ever since they went separate ways. But, as we told you, that Bentley news was BS.

Keep in mind, Saweetie is a professional, signed artist ... and doesn't seem hard-pressed for cash at all. Her music is blowing up, she's been appearing in commercials of late, just dropped a new line of sunglasses ... and she's starting to break into TV roles too.