Vikings Star Adam Thielen Craps All Over Lambeau Field, 'It's Bleacher Seats!'

"The whole stadium is not nice. There's nothing fancy about it. It's bleacher seats!"

That's Vikings star Adam Thielen taking a verbal dump all over Lambeau Field ... and, yeah, Packers fans ain't exactly loving it.

The Minnesota wide receiver threw the jabs on GOLF's Subpar podcast earlier this month ... straight-up saying Green Bay's famous stadium is just not as nice as the Vikings'.

Of course, the comments have been polarizing ... with even Cleveland Browns legend Joe Thomas racing in to defend the facilities.

"Lambeau field is the coolest stadium to play at in pro football," the former O-lineman said.

But, Thielen is admittedly biased ... he's a longtime Viking who's been trained to hate the Pack -- and he even said Lambeau is actually his favorite place to play because a win there is just so sweet.

"There's nothing better than leaving Lambeau with a victory," the 30-year-old said. "There's literally nothing better."

Thielen continued, "On the reverse side, there's nothing worse than losing there."