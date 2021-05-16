Nick Jonas Injured On Set and Hospitalized
5/16/2021 7:50 PM PT
Nick Jonas was injured late Saturday night while filming a new show ... sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ.
We're told Nick was on set when something happened -- the sources would not disclose the nature of the accident or injury -- but it was serious enough that he was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital.
Our sources say as of Sunday night Nick is back home and will appear as scheduled Monday night on "The Voice."
The 28-year-old actor/singer suffered a hand injury back in 2018 during a post-show workout in Mexico.
There's something super secret about this shoot -- our sources wouldn't even tell us the name of the project Nick was working on. Unclear why they're all so secretive.