Nick Jonas Injured on Set and Hospitalized

5/16/2021 7:50 PM PT
Nick Jonas was injured late Saturday night while filming a new show ... sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ.

We're told Nick was on set when something happened -- the sources would not disclose the nature of the accident or injury -- but it was serious enough that he was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital.

Our sources say as of Sunday night Nick is back home and will appear as scheduled Monday night on "The Voice."

The 28-year-old actor/singer suffered a hand injury back in 2018 during a post-show workout in Mexico.

There's something super secret about this shoot -- our sources wouldn't even tell us the name of the project Nick was working on.  Unclear why they're all so secretive.

