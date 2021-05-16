Nick Jonas Injured on Set and Hospitalized

Nick Jonas was injured late Saturday night while filming a new show ... sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ.

We're told Nick was on set when something happened -- the sources would not disclose the nature of the accident or injury -- but it was serious enough that he was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital.

Our sources say as of Sunday night Nick is back home and will appear as scheduled Monday night on "The Voice."

The 28-year-old actor/singer suffered a hand injury back in 2018 during a post-show workout in Mexico.