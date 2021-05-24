Baseball Player Violently Attacks Ump With Bat In D.R., Reportedly Arrested

Play video content @hgomez27 / Twitter

A baseball player in the Dominican Republic was so upset with an umpire ... he attacked the guy with his bat AND helmet -- and video of the incident is INSANE.

It all went down Sunday ... when MLB Insider Hector Gomez says Elvis LeBron lost his mind during a tournament game over an ump's balls and strikes calls.

You can see in the footage, LeBron exchanged several words with the man behind the plate after one call ... and the conversation got so heated, LeBron was ultimately tossed from the game.

The ejection, though, clearly enraged LeBron ... and video shows the baseball player decided to go nuclear.

LeBron shoved the ump in the face with his left hand, and violently swung his bat at the guy with his right hand.

The ump went crashing to the ground ... but LeBron's assault didn't stop there.

The clip shows LeBron then took off his helmet and fired it at the ump ... and then went after the guy again with his bat -- before other players and coaches intervened.

Fortunately, cooler heads ultimately prevailed ... but according to Gomez, LeBron was arrested by local police a short time later.

The ump, meanwhile, tried to finish out the game ... but he was taken to the hospital about an hour later to get checked out, Gomez says.