Clippers' Ivica Zubac 'Not Giving Up' Against Mavs, We Can Still Win the Series!

Clippers' Ivica Zubac We're 'Not Giving Up' Against Mavs ... We Can Still Win the Series!!
5/27/2021 6:07 AM PT
IT AIN'T OVER YET!!
That's Clippers player Ivica Zubac staying positive about his team's chances against the Dallas Mavericks, despite being down 2-0 in their playoff series.
"They gotta beat us 4 times," Zubac told us outside of Avra in Beverly Hills ... "We're gonna fight and we got a chance to win the series. We're not giving up."
Clipper fans have been down in the dumps since the team gave up the first 2 games AT HOME -- and now, they're traveling to Dallas for games 3 and 4 and it ain't lookin' good.
But, Zubac says the Clips are going there to win -- and they're confident they can get it done.
"We're going there to win games, that's it … they gotta win 4."
Dallas will have a packed house full of fans for Games 3 and 4 -- and Zubac says he's fired up about that, too!
"That's great, we haven’t played in front of that many fans in 2 years … gonna be fun!"
Can they silence the Dallas faithful with a couple of road victories? Game 3 tips off on Friday.