NASCAR's Clint Bowyer Riding with Chase Elliott to Win Stage 2, Will It Pay Off?!

Forget Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin ... the driver who will dominate Stage 2 at the Coca-Cola 600 this weekend is Chase Elliott, so says Clint Bowyer!

FYI, Clint competed in the NASCAR Cup Series for 15 years and has forgotten more about racing than most people will ever know -- so when he makes predictions, LISTEN UP!

Especially since he's dropping all sorts of knowledge about the big race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway this weekend ... which could pay off HUGE for fans!

Download the FOX Bet Super 6 app to enter Clint's Stage 2 Contest -- where you could win $25,000 and a Camping World RV if you correctly answer 6 questions about NASCAR's Coca-Cola 600.

Questions like ...

-- Which driver will have the best finishing position at the end of stage 2?

-- Which driver will have the most points in the race by the end of stage 2?

-- Who will have the most laps led by the end of stage 2?

-- How many Chevy’s will finish in the top 15 of stage 2?

-- Which manufacturer will have the most cars in the top 10 of stage 2?

-- Which team will win stage 2?

Clint does a helluva job explaining why he's leaning heavy into Chase Elliott, Martin Truex Jr. and Chevrolet.

Clint's Stage 2 Contest is free and easy to play.

Remember, there's no such thing as a sure thing so be smart and responsible!!

Good luck!!!